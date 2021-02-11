ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School Assistant Principal Julie Boyer told St. Marys Area School District Board members “how to be a STAR” during her Monday evening presentation.
STAR is used at the elementary level to assess math and reading skills, make instructional decisions, identify students needing academic support and to analyze data to make academic improvements.
“In our current, pandemic situation, SSMSES are performing extremely well,” Boyer said in her slideshow. “Both reading and math scores are at grade level or exceeding typical grade level growth. Math, especially, shows significant promise.”
Boyer gave some examples of this growth. Grade 2 students, as of Feb. 5, 2021, are reading at a 2.8 grade level, grade 3, a 3.6 grade level, grade 4, 4.7, and fifth grade, 5.5.
In math, second graders are learning at a 2.9 grade level, which puts them four months ahead, said Boyer. Fourth-grade students are learning at a fifth-grade level, recent tests show.
Boyer also showed independent student success stories with graphs, including one of whom is a kindergarten student with a developmental delay, who has gained 151 points with the STAR system, seven months worth of growth. “Gaining points” stands for improvement.
Another, with the use of a tutor, has gained 171 points in five months.