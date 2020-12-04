ST. MARYS — Tracey Covac, who teaches second grade at South St. Marys Street Elementary School, has gotten creative when it comes to keeping her students motivated during virtual learning.
Covac incorporated a Plinko board, which can be made using just a few supplies. The process focuses on students earning rewards and learning with incentives in a “The Price is Right” fashion.
Covac said her father made her the Plinko board after she had the idea to incorporate one into her classroom.
“I roll it for students who complete their work nicely and on time,” she said. “Then, one student gets a prize or reward, daily.”
Covac also records a video and posts it to the SeeSaw class app, where she is seen rolling the Plinko board and announcing the daily winner and their prize.
Some of the prizes on Covac’s Plinko board have included “Snail Mail,” free homework day, teacher’s choice, the elf game and a phone call.
“It really engages my students and motivates them to check their online learning tools,” she said. “I get messages from my students daily asking when I’m going to do Plinko each day.”