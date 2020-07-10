ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School teacher Heather Kocjancic is going the extra mile to make sure she can still see her students smile this fall.
According to Kocjancic’s Facebook post Wednesday, she has been struggling with the news from the Pennsylvania Department of Education that all students must wear masks in the fall when they are unable to be 6 feet apart.
“As a mother of two little ones, I have recently spent a ton of money finding the right mask, shield, etc. that will make them comfortable, as I have one guy with some sensory issues,” she said.
Kocjancic teaches her students how to read, so it’s important she is able to see their expressions and their mouths. So, she started a Donors Choose page called “Show Me Your Smile,” in order to raise funds for face shields for her first graders.
Students can keep the shields in their cubbies at school, she said, and they will be wiped off daily with Clorox wipes.
“I need to see their expressions, especially those smiles,” she said. “It keeps me going. I can adapt to what they want, so they learn at their best.”
The project includes 25 face shields and a pack of duct tape, according to the Donor Choose website, which will be used for social distancing purposes. When students cannot be 6 feet apart, they will wear these face shields.
“I typically have over 20 students, and my classroom won’t always allow for that kind of separation,” she says on the page.
Kocjancic’s goal was to raise $161 for the cause, which was reached in just a half an hour, she said. Five donors funded the project, while two sent a Donors Choose gift card for the next one.