ST. MARYS — Several Election Day activities took place at South St. Marys Street Elementary School Nov. 3, according to Assistant Principal Julie Boyer.
“Today’s mock elections were important for the students,” she said.
Crystal Etaliano-Garthwaite’s MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support) group learned how to register and cast a vote, Boyer said. They also learned a write-in response, filled in a bar graph and interpreted results.
“Their election revealed their favorite subject at school is reading,” Boyer said.
Ashley Chiapelli’s kindergarten class read an emergent reader book titled “Election Day.”
“They learned key terms, such as ballots, White House and president,” Boyer said. “They cast their vote for the next president using a class ballot box.”
Rebecca Krug’s kindergarten class voted for their favorite animal on Election Day.
“Their election resulted in a tie between cats and rabbits,” Boyer said.
The SSMSES students also had their photos taken that day, proudly displaying “I Voted” stickers, their voter registration or displayed how they were casting their vote.
“Students were able to engage in the process, and witness the effect of their vote,” Boyer said. “They learned that voting is a right, and a civic responsibility for adults.”