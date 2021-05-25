KERSEY — The St. Boniface Parish Social Committee will host its annual Community Block Party the first weekend in June, offering a new craft and creations vendor show.
The vendor show will be held in the church’s social hall Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will also be games for children throughout the night on Saturday, and some casino games for adults, said Tina Gradizzi of the social committee, as well as a 50/50 raffle and the kickoff for St. Boniface’s annual ticket fundraiser. Beer and wine will be served by the Knights of Columbus.
On June 5, Mike Zaffuto’s “Rock and Roll Pet Store” show will take place from 6-6:30 p.m. in the parking lot, followed by the band “TRIXX,” performing until 10:30 p.m. There will also be food vendors on Saturday, including Calla’s Cafe and The Gypsy Wagon food trucks out of St. Marys, and Brandy Camp Creamery ice cream.
The Block Party will conclude with a brunch, hosted by the KOC, on Sunday from 8 a.m.-noon in the social hall, with the basket raffle winner drawn at noon.
Gradizzi said there are currently vendors specializing in jewelry, makeup, woodworking, laser printing, specialty mugs, cups and ashtrays, dog cuisines and treats, book sales, soaps and lotions and others.
“We’re hoping for a good turnout for our vendor show,” said Gradizzi. “Many of these in-home and small businesses have been hit hard during COVID, and it is our hope that these folks will be able to recoup some of their loss during the pandemic. Plus, it’s a great way for people to get a jump start on early Christmas shopping.”
The St. Boniface pre-school staff is organizing a basket and gift raffle, said Gradizzi, as well as a “Treasure Chest” fundraiser. They are accepting donations, which can be made by calling 814-885-8093.
In 2019, St. Boniface received a Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts grant from the Elk County Council on the Arts, said Gradizzi, to use toward its 2020 Block Party event, which unfortunately had to be canceled due to COVID-19. But, they were able to secure entertainment for this year’s event using those funds.
The St. Boniface Social Committee also received a $1,000 grant from Walmart Foundation for its 2021 Block Party, Gradizzi added.
“Our event slogan is ‘All Are Welcome,’ and it’s a time for our community to come together for fellowship and fun,” said Gradizzi. “With what we’ve all experienced in the past year and a half, I think we could all use some goodness and fun in our lives.”
Those interested in becoming a vendor can contact Gradizzi at 814-335-1848 or Karen at 814-885-8093 for a registration form. The vendor fee will be waived if the person makes a donation to the basket raffle held throughout the weekend.