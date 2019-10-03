DuBOIS — Anyone who has been in a Catholic Church since 1973 has heard music by American composer Dan Schutte. He is best known for the songs, Here I am Lord” “Sing a New Song,” “Blest Be The Lord,” “Table of Plenty” and “City of God.”
Schutte also visits churches throughout the country as a speaker on spirituality, and on Oct. 13-15, Schutte will visit DuBois, according to Mary Ann Nicholls, pastoral associate for St. Catherine of Siena Church. The Parish Mission for St. Catherine and partner church St. Michael the Archangel in DuBois, is open to all.
At 6 p.m. that Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Schutte will lead evenings of contemporary Christian music, stories and prayer. The location will alternate between St. Catherine Church, 123 S. State St., DuBois on Sunday and Tuesday, and St. Michael, 15 Robinson St., DuBois, on Monday.
All are welcome. There is no cost, but a free-will offering will be collected.
“Dan Schutte is sponsored by Oregon Catholic Press (OCP) and has amassed an amazing musical repertoire since the early 1970s. He was then part of the St. Louis Jesuit Singers and has since set out on his own. We are so privileged to have him in our area,” said Nicholls. “His music speaks to all ages and all denominations.”
Schutte “keeps a busy event calendar in the fall and spring which provides an opportunity for him to visit many parishes throughout the United States. By far the largest percentage of these events take place on weekends and always include the singing of his beloved songs,” his website said.
The seed of music was planted early in Schutte’s life through the inspiration of his grandparents, both of whom were accomplished musicians. He loved to listen to them play the piano and he’d sit for hours at the keyboard making up melodies.
It was during his early college years in the Jesuit seminary that Schutte began to experience the connection between music and communal worship. He learned firsthand how music can move a soul and bring one into the presence of God. Beauty can touch the human heart in a powerful way and open a person’s heart to experience the divine.
With a fellow seminarian, he began to write music for the worship of his Jesuit community. Historically it was a time when the liturgy of the Church was being renewed and adapted to the experience of people today as they seek God. Many were asking for more contemporary musical expressions of their faith.
In 1970, Schutte began attending St. Louis University in the next stage of his Jesuit training. It was there that he first met and worked with John Foley, Bob Dufford, Roc O’Connor and Tim Manion. They played and sang for university liturgies and were drawn to write music that connected with people’s lives of faith. They turned to the Scripture for much of the inspiration. It was here that they came to know and treasure the images of God’s relationship with human beings.
Before they left St. Louis in 1973, Schutte and his Jesuit companions talked about compiling a book of the songs they had written. Word had spread that these young seminarians were writing music that was having a significant impact on people’s prayer. He worked for over a year hand scribing the large collection of fifty-seven songs. It was nearly a year later that their music was noticed by a publisher in Cincinnati and their book of songs distributed now as “Neither Silver Nor Gold.”
The music of these men spread quickly and was enthusiastically welcomed by many who longed for scripturally based music for communal worship written in a more contemporary, yet sacred, style. The music came to be identified with their origin in St. Louis and their companionship as the St. Louis Jesuits.