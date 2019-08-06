RIDGWAY — Another Ridgway summer event will bring activities for all ages and live entertainment to North Broad Street this weekend.
St. Leo’s Summerfest will be Saturday and Sunday, benefiting St. Leo’s Parish, said event organizer Susie Klase.
The Marienville-based band CHAZ, Tri-County-based PF Flyer and Elvis impersonator Bobby Calla will all perform.
There will be a “Kids Play Land” area designated for children, offering an inflatable slide and rides, as well as games, prizes, raffles, baked goods and crafts and more, Klase said. Food items like hamburgers, hotdogs, funnel cakes and hot wings will be available.
Summerfest, a longtime tradition, was brought back to life 13 years ago, Klase said.
Another part of the weekend tradition is Sunday’s car show, usually drawing 60-80 classic cars, Klase said.
Booths will open at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by PF Flyer music at 6 p.m.
Car show registration begins at 9 a.m. Sunday. The Friday Niters Polka Band will play at 10 a.m., followed by “Polka Mass on the Lot.”
Booths open at noon.
“People just like to come and get something to eat and enjoy the music,” Klase said.
For more information, visit www.stleosfestival.com or the Facebook page.