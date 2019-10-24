REYNOLDSVILLE — St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 607 East Main St. in Reynoldsville, a partner of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Sykesville, has been serving the local community for nearly 150 years.
HistorySMRCC was established in 1872, with the first church building built near Eleventh Street. It was dedicated Oct. 24, 1875. Terrence Brady became the first resident pastor in 1882.
The parish secured a property on Main Street, dedicated it in 1884, and St. Marys School and convent were built in 1889. The school opened with 240 students from first to eighth grade. The Rosary and Alter Society was organized in 1914.
The Diocense of Erie partnered with the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Sykesville in 2009, thus began the succession of pastors for two parishes.
The parish’s current office building was a former house and doctor’s office, said Father William Barron.
The priest
Barron, a Roman Catholic priest from Erie, has made a special promise and dedication to God. He currently lives in the Sykesville rectory.
Barron didn’t grow up with the desire to be a priest, he says, although he grew up Catholic and went to mass each Sunday.
Around the age of 18, Barron says he started getting to know God in high school, and had a lot of good experiences.
“I opened myself up to trusting God in my life, and the possibility of becoming celibate and going to seminary,” he said.
In 2000, he attended World Youth Day in Rome, witnessing Pope John Paul II.
At the end of his time there, Barron felt “called” to go into a church in Italy. He walked into a dark building, at dusk, by himself, and prayed to the Rosary, asking what he should do with his life.
“The lights came on, and priests and people came out and started praying,” he said. “It was a very strong sign — He answered immediately.”
It was a “momentous” decision to go to seminary, Barron says, and God gave him a “little nudge.”
“Twenty years later, and here I am,” he said.
Barron attended the Saint Marks Seminary program in Erie, then Saint Vincent Archabbey in Latrobe for four years. He was ordained a priest 12 years ago.
Barron says he enjoys the “small-town feel” of the Reynoldsville/Sykesville areas.
“Living here is nice — it’s a combination of rural and being in contact with nature, and it’s quiet,” he said.
Barron was pastor of Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Emlenton for four years.
The parishBoth parishes share a mass schedule on Sunday mornings. A Saturday evening mass is held at 4:30 p.m. at SMP part of the year, and Assumption the other half.
There is a 12-person council split evenly between both churches, Barron said, and all secretaries are in one office.
Some people will choose to come to a certain mass based on loyalty to a church, Barron said, whereas others enjoy having two schedules to pick from.
SMRCC hosts the Catholic Daughters of America, as well as Knights of Columbus council, Barron said. It also has an Altar and Rosary Society, which hosts a large turkey dinner on election night each year.
Regional and DuBois-based youth minister Sarah Anderson is involved with the parish.
SMRCC’s Sunday school program offers religious instructions for youths in public schools, Barron said. A big component of the parish is its educational aspect.
CommunityAlthough it’s a challenge at times to be the priest for two churches, Barron says, each offers something different to the surrounding community.
The Reynoldsville Ministerium often comes together to raise funds or support certain causes such as the food bank at Trinity Lutheran Church.
The churches also host a Christmas party for parishioners, Easter egg hunt and a family night during the school year at SMP, as well as a skating party at Reynoldsville Rollerdrome in January.
Both parishes also have their own cemeteries, Barron adds.
Several of the parish’s volunteers are involved in many community efforts, Barron adds.
“In short, the volunteers are really admirable people who carry a lot of responsibility of the church and the town,” he said.
The church is also always welcoming of more volunteers and members, aiming to be welcoming of a new face.
“I would hope people notice they are new and help them when they come in,” Barron said. “I want them to feel welcomed. Through the liturgy and Catholic mass, we hope they are feeling something spiritual here and encountering God.
“Wherever it is they find themselves when they step into our doors, we hope to welcome and help them.”
The only judge, Barron says, is God.
“People should understand that God loves them, and he is on their side.”
For more information, visit www.stmarysassumption.com or call 814-653-8586.