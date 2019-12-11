ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Airport Authority voted to appoint former pilot and military veteran Jerry Bonfardine of St. Marys to fill the authority vacancy at Monday evening’s meeting.
Bonfardine, who attends every SMAA meeting, also meets with local pilots for coffee and fellowship each Sunday. He has been involved with the Elk County Flyers group over the years, and with the St. Marys Municipal Airport since 1980. He is also a member of St. Marys American Legion Post 103 and St. Marys Servicemen Burial Detail.
Candidates under consideration were Bonfardine and Greg Stauffer to fill SMAA member George Terbovich’s position. Bonfardine’s name will now be sent to the St. Marys City Council for consideration before the Dec. 16 meeting.
Elk County Commissioners appointed Bill Laird to fill Joseph Meyer’s empty seat as well.
After a heated discussion concerning accounting and maintenance issues, authority members voted that Kerchinski should be allowed to spend up to $1,000 per month on miscellaneous items needed for maintenance of the airport, as long as receipts are included in budget sections.
The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce has booked the Bon Jovi tribute band “Wanted,” and paid a $250 deposit for the “Rockin’ the Runway” concert — a joint effort with the SMMA — scheduled for July 2020.
Safety issues and expenses concerning floor, lighting and kitchen entrance door repairs at West Wind Restaurant were discussed. SMAA member Ned Jacob said he is working on getting quotes concerning the prices of these fixes, which need to be completed in the near future to avoid safety concerns.
Kerchinski brought up the possibility of seeking airport funding from Cameron County. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf recently flew into SMMA to visit Emporium Hardwoods, and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) for a veterans’ service in Emporium.
As discussed in a recent meeting, Fox Township again did not include SMMA funding in its 2020 budget.
The SMAA will host its reorganizational meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13.