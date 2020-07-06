ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Airport Authority is again searching for a new member to join its team.
Kerchinski said former authority member Tom Kerchinski recently resigned, as well as the authority’s new secretary and treasurer. Former authority secretary and treasurer Ned Jacobs, who ended his term at the beginning of this year, stepped back into the position.
Now, Kerchinski said they will be advertising the newly-vacant authority position in local papers.
“Anyone who is interested can send a letter to the City of St. Marys,” he said.
From there, the city sends the airport authority a list of interested applicants, then the authority votes. The applicant then has to be approved by St. Marys City Council.
In January, Elk County Commissioners appointed Bill Laird to the authority, and City Council, Jerry Bonfardine.
Kerchinski added that the “Rock the Runway” event, originally scheduled in partnership with St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce July 11, has been postponed until September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New plans are to call the event, which will feature musical entertainment and food, “Rock and Race the Runway,” Kerchinski notes. The concert itself will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, and a drag race Sunday, Sept. 27.
“People coming into town for either event can go to both, and make a weekend out of it,” he said.