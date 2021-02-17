ST. MARYS — Prior to its regular meeting Monday, the St. Marys Airport Authority reorganized for 2021.
Bill Laird and Lance Mohney were each nominated for the chairman position. Laird was chosen for chairman, while Mohney took the vice chairman seat.
Ned Jacob and Seth Hall were both nominated for the secretary/treasurer position, for which Hall was chosen.
New members of this year’s authority also include Pete Terbovich and Robert Baker, as well as the new St. Marys Municipal Airport Manager Vince Caggiano.
Members of the Elk County Cruisers attended the meeting to meet Caggiano, said Andy Hoy, and also discuss some of the plans for Aviation Day and the car show scheduled for Aug. 21.
The group wanted to find out if all was still “a go” for that day, said Hoy, so they can plan.
Hoy said the Cruisers also need the airport’s assistance for power and portable toilets.
Caggiano assured Hoy they could meet prior to that day and go over details a couple of times.
The car show, which happens rain or shine, draws in 160-200 cars on a nice day, said Hoy.
Electric meter quotes
Electric meters for reading airport hangars 13, 14 and 15 has been a discussion throughout recent meetings, since the electric bill has significantly went up, according to former Secretary/Treasurer Jacob.
Mohney said the authority can either set up an account with West Penn Power for a meter they would read, or the authority can read/break down meter readings themselves, to help determine where the electricity increase is coming from.
Down the road, said Jacob, these meters will help determine what each hangar has to pay for electric, rather than splitting the bill between the three.
Since there are three hangars on one meter currently, Jacob said renters are being overcharged for someone else’s electric, absorbing the cost of $250.
“It’s costing the airport money, and we need meters to charge the right hangar,” said Jacob.
Mohney said the WPP meter quote he received is $2,284. Airport-owned meter quotes included $2,470 and $925.
It was decided that Mohney would do extra research on the meters, and the matter was not voted on.