ST. MARYS — Prior to its regular meeting, the St. Marys Airport Authority reorganized and welcomed new member Bill Laird aboard Monday.
Fellow Authority members congratulated Laird on his appointment.
While Laird was appointed to the authority by Elk County Commissioners, they are still waiting for a tie-breaker vote from City of St. Marys City Council to fill former Authority member Joe Meyer’s spot. Laird filled George Terbovich’s seat, whose term expired Jan. 1.
The Authority voted to appoint former pilot and U.S. veteran Jerry Bonfardine at its December meeting, but the vote had to pass through City of St. Marys City Council to be confirmed.
When faced with the choice between Bonfardine and Greg Stauffer, though, Council members deadlocked, and tabled the vote until their next meeting on Jan. 20.
The Authority voted to reappoint Dan Nedzinski as chairman, and appointed James Catalone as vice chairman and Tom Kerchinski as secretary/treasurer. Other Authority members include Faisal El-Awar and Ned Jacob, as well as St. Marys Municipal Airport Manager Joe Kerchinski.