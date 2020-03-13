ST MARYS — Drag-race dedications and planned projects were among a variety of topics discussed at Monday's St. Marys Airport Authority meeting.
Brian Wolfel of GAI Consultants presented a written agreement to authority members who recently selected the firm as their engineering company for the next five years.
St. Marys Municipal Airport Manager Joe Kerchinski noted the drawing and design for new runway lighting was completed this year so that when additional funds are available for the project next year it is ready to go.
At a Drag Race Association meeting March 8, Kerchinski said it was discussed who this year's dedications would be, including the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
“This is a great opportunity to showcase the burial detail,” he said.
Kerchinski added other dedications mentioned were first responders and Christian Food Bank donations.
Authority members voted to bring back the “Kids Zone” and bouncy house for this year's Aviation Festival and drag races, a new family activity that was successful last year, Kerchinski said.
Other business
The bid for kitchen-door repairs at West Wind Restaurant was awarded to S&S Contracting of St. Marys for $4,395.20.
The authority is looking to select a new auditor, said member Tom Kerchinski. The City of St. Marys recommended McGill, Power, Bell & Associates of Erie.
“When the City makes a good decision or has a suggestion, we try to follow that,” Kerchinski said.
The authority held a budget meeting for its 2020-2021 budget Thursday. Its next regular meeting will be at 4 p.m. April 13.