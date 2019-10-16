ST. MARYS — Tom Catalone and Cathy Lenze of the St. Marys Airport Drag Race Association presented this year’s $35,000 check to the St. Marys Municipal Airport at Monday evening’s authority meeting.
Lenze and Catalone also passed around a print-out packet concerning the 2019 drag-race results.
August and September’s drag-race donation of $15,000 made the grand total $35,000 for 2019.
According to the presentation packet — including sponsors, vendors, entrance fees and monster truck rides — the 2019 drag races brought revenue totaling $40,579. Total donations from Rick Krishart for the monster truck rides was $377.50.
This year’s races attracted 491 racers and 3,760 spectators, and 35 total sponsors and 14 vendors, such as local businesses, breweries and wineries and area school booster clubs.
The tentative dates for the 2020 drag races are June 21 and July 26, and either Aug. 30 or Sept. 13, Lenze and Catalone said. The third date will be confirmed next month.
Lenze said only doing three races instead of four are anticipated next year, with about five to six weeks between each. There were more spectators in 2018 with three races, she noted.
People are more likely to attend the races when there are fewer of them, Catalone said. Weather was a huge factor in this year’s attendance numbers, since it rained on more than one race day.
SMMA Manager Joe Kerchinski added that he had expressed to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) inspector how important these drag races and its donations are to the airport.