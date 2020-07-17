ST. MARYS — St. Marys Airport Authority members were discussing ways to generate funds and awareness for the airport at Monday evening’s meeting, according to St. Marys Municipal Airport Manager Joe Kerchinski.
Although the SMMA’s Aviation Festival, set for Aug. 22, will be much smaller this year, Kerchinski said the Authority agreed it’s important they still host it.
The festival will include a pancake breakfast fundraiser and will still offer its renowned plane rides. Vendors will be spaced out more, Kerchinski noted, and planes will be sanitized after each passenger.
“We have to still host something for the community, and something to give us a little bit of revenue,” he said.
Kerchinski came up with a new idea this year to generate some funds and awareness of the airport, too, he said. Hopefully in August, the public will be able to visit SMMA to pick sweet corn or purchase it, something SMMA has never done before. The lease with a nearby farmer was extended, who agreed to grow the sweet corn, which is coming along quickly.
“We had about four acres of land we weren’t doing anything with,” he said. “People can come out here and pick the sweet corn, and see what a great venue this is.”
Kerchinski also noted that Authority members have been undergoing Bureau of Aviation training through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to become more knowledgable in all aspects of airport operations.
The airport is in the middle of its runway lighting project with GAI Consultants of DuBois as the engineer, Kerchinski said. The plan is about 50 percent complete.