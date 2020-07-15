ST. MARYS — The hopes of hosting September drag races and St. Marys Municipal Airport receiving $20,000 in CARES Act funding were both highlights of Monday evening’s Authority meeting.
SMMA Manager Joe Kerchinski said due to COVID-19 guidelines, the drag races for July and August have been canceled. However, the Authority hopes to have three back-to-back weekend races in September.
Authority members also met with Elk County Cruisers club members Monday evening, where it was ultimately decided that there were too many guidelines to host a car show during the Aug. 22 Aviation Festival, Kerchinski said. Authority members also considered that most people who attend the car show are between the ages of 50-70.
“We didn’t want to risk it,” he said. “We’re hoping to still have a car show out here, possibly in October.”
The authority was also informed the SMMA will be receiving CARES Act funding for COVID-19 relief, Kerchinski notes. Forty general aviation airports in Pennsylvania are receiving this funding.
“We can use that money for operating costs for the next four years,” he said.
SMMA has been “immensely” impacted by COVID-19, Kerchinki said. When the pandemic first started, extra flights were coming in and out for things like ventilator parts for hospitals. But then, for about three months, there were no charter flights coming in, which caused loss of costs for things like jet fuel and landing fees.