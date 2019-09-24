St. Marys
Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following cases Sept. 17:
Bail hearing
- Gary Lavern Hanes, 42, of Weedville, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, careless driving, reckless driving and several traffic violations is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Preliminary arraignmentAriana Michael Schloder, 28, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving an unregistered vehicle is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $3,000 bail. Shloder’s preliminary hearing is set for 10:45 a.m. Oct. 1 at Jacob’s office.
JohnsonburgMagisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over the following cases Sept. 18 and Sept. 20:
Hearings held
- Zachary James Stolburg, 20, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and corruption of minors.
- Edward Neil Covel, 47, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, speeding, careless and reckless driving and failure to use a seatbelt.
Held for courtDavid Keith Plants, 34, of Kane, who is charged with tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, giving a false statement to police, resisting arrest, violating rules and regulations while trespassing and other violations. Plants will face formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Nov. 4.