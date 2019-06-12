ST. MARYS — Repairing the windsock at St. Marys Municipal Airport and upcoming summer events were topics this week at the meeting of the St. Marys Area Airport Authority.
Visitor Brian Wolfel of GAI Consultants said bids were opened for the runway project Friday, and based on the response, he suggests asking the Pennsylvania Department of Transpiration Borough of Aviation for additional funding. Wolfel estimates the total construction cost will be about $180,000.
The SMMA’s current windsock is around 70 years old, said Manager Joe Kerchinski. The first thing a pilot looks for is the windsock, he said.
“We absolutely have to replace the windsock, or do some type of work on it,” he said. “It’s an extremely essential piece of equipment.”
Under manager and committee reports, Kerchinski said he recently put new emergency procedure signs in place. He also spoke about digging a trench in order to fix the waterline.
The “pilots lounge,” including bunk beds, a shower and restroom, was also a topic of discussion, since it is rumored it is being used by several people, Kerchinski said, adding he takes care of all the janitorial duties inside the building.
The lounge and shower area is intended for pilots who are laid over due to bad weather, said Jacob, and that’s what it should be used for.
“I get calls quite often over the weekend from pilots wanting to stay here,” Kerchinski added.
Events
Secretary Mary Lou Geyer said 314 letters were mailed to St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce members concerning the Aviation Festival two weeks ago. So far, feedback from chamber members has been positive, she said.
Ned Jacob said he contacted former vendors, and only one isn’t coming. About eight or nine are signed up.
The first of four SMMA drag races starts Sunday, and the authority, as well as the St. Marys Drag Race Association, are ready, said James Catalone. The other races will be held July 28 and Sept. 22. The Aviation Festival and car show will be Aug. 18.