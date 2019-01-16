St. MARYS - At it's meeting Monday night, the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors voted to keep any potential tax increases for the 2019-20 school year within the state index.
This year, St. Marys Area's adjusted index rate is set at 2.9 percent.
The adjusted index rate is calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for individual districts from a statewide base index. In 2019-20, the base index is set at 2.3 percent. The adjusted index is calculated using a formula based on a property market value to personal income ratio average within a district.
Each year, school districts in Pennsylvania are required to decide whether to pass a resolution limiting any potential tax increase to within a percentage calculated by PDE, or to submit a preliminary budget to the department and move forward with seeking either a referendum exception or voter approval for tax increases.
The vote does not act as an approval for a tax increase or eliminate the possibility of one. It limits potential increases to 2.9 percent or less.
Also at the meeting, the board approved a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance application from D.I. Holding LLC for a property at 1022 Delaum Road, St. Marys, for a shop addition at an estimated cost of $250,000.
In total, the approval will allow exemption from taxes estimated in the amount of $13,869.38 over four years.
The city tax office budget totaling $147,340 was approved. The district's share of the cost will be $41,697.
Chris Dworek was approved as varsity football coach during the upcoming season with a stipend of $5,800.
