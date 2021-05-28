ST. MARYS — The annual July 3 fireworks display in St. Marys has been canceled, according to an announcement made by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.
Executive Director Ann Gabler said the fireworks fund currently has $462 of $15,500, and would need $15,038 to successfully host the show.
The fireworks, held at St. Marys Area High School, were the topic of discussion at many chamber meetings, she said.
“We, as an organization, can not kick in the remaining monies needed, and feel there is not ample time to properly fundraise for it in a month’s time,” the SMACOC Facebook page post says. “The Chamber of Commerce does not receive any tax dollars.”
For at least seven years, the SMACOC has been short $1,500-$2,500, Gabler noted.
“We typically have other events to cover the deficit, but we were unable to this past year due to the pandemic,” she said.
“We, as a board, have gone back to the drawing board to come up with some creative community engagement fundraising for fireworks in the future,” the post says. “This has not been an easy decision to make, and we hope that everyone may understand.”
The SMACOC also welcomed input from the community on future fundraising ideas.
Gabler stressed that the Independence Day display has to be a community effort. The SMACOC posted about the cancelation on its Facebook page Wednesday, with more than 12,000 people interacting.
“If we had $1 from each of them, we would be able to have the fireworks this year, and every year,” said Gabler.
Those interested in donating to future displays can visit www.stmaryschamber.org.