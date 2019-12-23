ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce recently held an essay contest for fifth-grade children in St. Marys area schools.
“The children were to write about why they like St. Marys,” said SMACOC Director Ann Pistner Gabler.
Gabler and SMACOC Secretary Rachel Lampe were the judges.
The winners were presented with Monopoly games for first, second and third place in the South St. Marys Street Elementary School auditorium Dec. 16.
During her speech, Lampe explained what the SMACOC does, including help local businesses with advertising, organize events and connect people with the services they are seeking.
“It was very difficult to choose the winners of the essay contest, because they were all excellent,” Lampe said to the students.
Winners include Alexa Schatz, Marcella Carlson, Carrie Shaffer, Allie Pociask, McKenna Klender, Kaylynn Lawson, Yaden Zheng, Kay Gabler, Rebecca Clark, Lauren Samick, Myah Washburn and Darren Shaw.
“At SSMES, you talk a lot about being proud,” Lampe said. “At the COC, we are proud of St. Marys and happy to live here.
“Reading your essays, we felt happy to know that you all feel thankful and proud of St. Marys, too. There’s a lot to be proud of here.”