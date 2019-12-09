ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce will host a first-time fundraiser in 2020, giving the community a chance to “toss for a good cause.”
SMACOC Director Ann Pistner Gabler said a cornhole tournament fundraiser is set to begin at 1 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Catholic Men’s Fraternal Club on South St. Marys Street.
The event was inspired by the popularity of the game of cornhole, Gabler says. Tournaments held in nearby communities, such as Phil Fest, the Pine Inn Restaurant and Lounge’s in Falls Creek and activities in Reynoldsville and Brockway, have been growing larger each year.
“It’s an up-and-coming activity,” she said. “We really want people to have things to do in this area.”
There will be 40 cornhole teams, Gabler said, at a cost of $40 per team.
The Chamber is also hoping to have an area where children can play, she added. There will be live music, and food and drinks available.
The event is also unique in that it will be held indoors, Gabler said, as opposed to outdoor tournaments held in the summer.
For more information on tickets, call the Chamber at 814-781-3804 or stop in at 53 S. St. Marys St. A PayPal button will be available at www.stmaryschamber.org.