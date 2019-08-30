ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area High School Marching Band members have strapped on their capes for the 2019-2020 school year, celebrating a superhero theme.
Director Chris Gankosky led the band’s summer camp the week of Aug. 5.
The band’s “show theme” is superheroes, Gankosky said, featuring a song from the film “The Incredibles.”
Others involved in leading the band include color guard Advisor Ann Defilippi, Salvador Campos of DuBois, color guard/music technician and elementary school music teacher Courtney Foot, color guard technician Lindsey Badeau, Percussion Instructor Phill Engelken and Program Coordinator Jim Schaefer.
The band performs at football games and local holiday parades, Gankosky said.
There are 43 band members total. The goal, Gankosky says, is to rebuild and gain more participation. Being involved in band is a great outlet for youth and gives them a family-like bond with other students.
It also teaches them social skills, discipline, time management and how to work well in groups, Gankosky said.
Gankosky was also Brockway Area High School Band Director for 12 years, and this is his 22nd year with SMAHS, he said. Defilipi has also been with the SMAHS band since 2000.
Instructors and band members are also involved in the school ensembles and community musicals, Gankosky said.
“We have a good team that we’ve constructed over the years,” Gankosky said.
The SMAHS Marching Band also hosts monthly fundraisers. Its craft show will take place Nov. 9-10 this year.