ST MARYS — Fox Township and Bennetts Valley elementary schools Principal Dan Vollmer started Monday evening's St. Marys Area School Board meeting by presenting "school board recognition gifts" to board members.
Mike Belovesick and Aaron Simbeck with St. Marys Area School District Information Technology also presented, followed by Larry Myers of Schneider Electric. The board approved Schneider Electric's performing an energy-and-facility-business case study, at no financial obligation to the district.
Superintendent Board Report
SMASD Superintendent Brian Toth said he attended several webinars throughout the past month, including one on ethics and two about school district data comparison. He met with a representative of the St. Marys Eagles Club 536, an organization that contributed to the St. Marys Area Middle School Care Closet.
He said he also met with Exceptional Student Services (ESS) about the best ways to handle mental-health issues in schools, and which professionals are needed. Toth was interviewed by the multimedia agency “Voice of America” about cell-phone use in schools.
Hires
- Brandi Briddle, St. Marys Area Middle School principal's secretary
- Rachelle Kastner, St. Marys Area High School attendance secretary
- Delores Jordan, Fox Township and Bennetts Valley elementary schools yearbook advisor
- Tara Burford, South St. Marys Street Elementary School yearbook advisor
- Tracy Mattivi, health aid substitute in all SMASD schools
Activities/Building and Grounds
- The board approved participation by 51 students and five chaperones at the DECA club “PowerTrip” in North Carolina Nov. 12. Attendance by 13 students and three chaperones at a DECA event in Tennessee April 28 was also approved.
- The City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department will have access to the SMAHS natatorium and one classroom for lifeguard certification May 17.
- Fox Township Elementary School will be used by the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) for a spaghetti dinner March 8.
- Berwind Park will be utilized by the St. Marys American Legion baseball team on Sundays April through August.