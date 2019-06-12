ST. MARYS — Besides the hot topic of outsourcing, Monday’s St. Marys Area School Board meeting honored a teacher retiring after 38 years.
Karen Lucanik, principal of Fox Township and Bennets Valley elementary schools, was honored by St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth.
Prior to the meeting, board members treated Lucanik to dinner, Toth said. He described her as a person with energy and determination, as well as someone with an interest in students.
Toth also presented Lucanik with a red coffee mug with the number “212” on it.
“At 211 degrees, water is very hot, but at 212 degrees, it creates steam,” he said. “That steam can power a locomotive. Karen has enough steam still in her to power many locomotives.
“Karen, thank you for your years of service. Congratulations. Enjoy your retirement, and don’t be a stranger.”
Other board business
Student representative Baird Bankovic congratulated all 2019 SMAHS graduates. He also listed the top three winners of the talent show May 17, with the first-place winner being Alex Bowser, a piano player.
Students also responded very well to Stan Pearson, a motivational speaker who recently visited grades six through 12, giving them advice on how to improve academically throughout the summer, Bankovic added.
The board approved the 2019-2020 general budget, with expenditures of $31,162,203.
Another Monday meeting topic was the July 3 fireworks show, which is planned to be at the high school.
Toth said a good turnout is expected. National Honor Society students will be collecting donations at the gate that night, and cheerleaders will also be involved, he said.