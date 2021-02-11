ST. MARYS — Several personnel items were approved at Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators meeting.
Resignations:
- Heather Tipton, St. Marys Area Middle School per diem employee
Hires:
- Hannah Wittman, long-term substitute at Bennetts Valley Elementary School
- Dontrusa Ginther, health aide substitute, all schools
- Jamey Azzato, supplemental contract, assistant wrestling coach
- Kristie Bennett, extracurricular activities sign language interpreter
- Tara Burford, South St. Marys Street Elementary School yearbook advisor
- Julie Chicola, sophomore class advisor
- Emma Daghir, track and field assistant coach
- Tim Henry, boys tennis head coach
- Jeffrey Grubbs, boys basketball assistant coach
- Dolores Jordan, Bennetts Valley and Fox Township elementary schools yearbook advisor
- Doug McAnany, track and field assistant coach
- AJ Meeker, boys baseball head coach
- Matthew Shuey, boys basketball assistant coach
- Samantha Zimmerman, junior high volleyball assistant coach
Hires, media helpers
- Jamie Caskey, Angie Catalone, Jennifer Defilippi, Crystal Garthwaite, Jodi Lindemuth, Traci Meeker, Melissa Nicklas, Jason Schreiber, Greg Snelick, Michele Tripodi
Unpaid leave, personnel
- Hannah Platko, SMASD psychologist, and Casie Buhler, SMAMS professional
Long-term substitute hires
- Kelly Allison, SSMSES
- Scott Krellner, SMAMS
- Jennifer Pollino, SMAHS
- Kristin Tibbles, SMAHS
- Per diem rate: Abbey Bauer, Kyler Breakey and Julie Hnat