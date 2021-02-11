St. Marys Area High school wall logo
Buy Now
Brianne Fleming

ST. MARYS — Several personnel items were approved at Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators meeting.

Resignations:

  • Heather Tipton, St. Marys Area Middle School per diem employee

Hires:

  • Hannah Wittman, long-term substitute at Bennetts Valley Elementary School
  • Dontrusa Ginther, health aide substitute, all schools
  • Jamey Azzato, supplemental contract, assistant wrestling coach
  • Kristie Bennett, extracurricular activities sign language interpreter
  • Tara Burford, South St. Marys Street Elementary School yearbook advisor
  • Julie Chicola, sophomore class advisor
  • Emma Daghir, track and field assistant coach
  • Tim Henry, boys tennis head coach
  • Jeffrey Grubbs, boys basketball assistant coach
  • Dolores Jordan, Bennetts Valley and Fox Township elementary schools yearbook advisor
  • Doug McAnany, track and field assistant coach
  • AJ Meeker, boys baseball head coach
  • Matthew Shuey, boys basketball assistant coach
  • Samantha Zimmerman, junior high volleyball assistant coach

Hires, media helpers

Recommended Video

  • Jamie Caskey, Angie Catalone, Jennifer Defilippi, Crystal Garthwaite, Jodi Lindemuth, Traci Meeker, Melissa Nicklas, Jason Schreiber, Greg Snelick, Michele Tripodi

Unpaid leave, personnel

  • Hannah Platko, SMASD psychologist, and Casie Buhler, SMAMS professional

Long-term substitute hires

  • Kelly Allison, SSMSES
  • Scott Krellner, SMAMS
  • Jennifer Pollino, SMAHS
  • Kristin Tibbles, SMAHS
  • Per diem rate: Abbey Bauer, Kyler Breakey and Julie Hnat

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos