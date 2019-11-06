ST. MARYS — As part of the district’s continuing efforts to ensure school safety, St. Marys Area School District faculty and staff members participated in an “Armed Intruder Training” seminar Nov. 1.
SMASD Police Officer John Lovett led the collaborative effort in partnership with local emergency service agencies and Capozzi Group and Survival Mindset, according to a news release.
Survival Mindset presents in-depth training and hands-on drills that prepare people for an active-shooter scenario, assisting employees, church attendants and everyday citizens with readiness plans, according to its website.
After the Virginia Tech attack happened in 2007, Penn State University asked him to develop a program for faculty, students and staff, Rick Copozzi says in an SMASD news release. Now, 90 percent of what Capozzi Group and Survival Mindset does includes working with schools, churches and businesses to prepare for “a day that we all hope never happens.”
SMASD Assistant Superintendent James Wortman said school police officers are ALICE (Alert Lockdown Inform Counter Evacuate) trained, and drills are regularly conducted in all district buildings.
“This type of training prepares and empowers our faculty and staff and provides us with a common language and approach to what would be a very challenging situation,” he said. “This is important to our students, because they can know that every effort is being made to allow them to come to a safe and comfortable learning environment.”
“Feedback on the training has been positive, and the district is especially grateful to the commitment and dedication of our first responders who were involved in the training,” Wortman said.
For more information, visit www.survivalmindset.us.