ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District students and staff returned to class for full five-day instruction Monday.
South St. Marys Street Elementary School Principal Chrissy Kuhar said faculty and staff were “very excited” to be back for the 2020-2021 school year.
“The day was full of smiles, getting to know each other and learning new procedures and routines, following our spring school closure,” she said.
Despite eating lunch in the classrooms, recess zones, frequent sanitizing, “air hugs” and single-file lines were all part of the first day, Kuhar notes.
“We are grateful to have our kids back in school with us, and the ongoing support of the families and our school community,” she said.
SMASD Superintendent Brian Toth said it seems like staff and students never left.
“The reopening of school has been a very pleasant experience,” he said. “All are adjusting to the new norms of mask wearing and distancing. Thank you to all staff, students and parents for a successful opening.”