ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area United Way President Jason Gabler and former President John Dippold were the first guest presenters at Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School District board meeting.
According to Dippold, the SMAUW’s campaign goal is $150,000, and the organization is halfway there. Funding raised in 2020 will be used for local organizations to seek grant funding in 2021, according to the presentation packet.
The SMAUW had several 2020 grant recipients, including City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation, CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse), St. Marys Public Library, Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Dickinson Center, Catholic Charities, Boy Scouts Bucktail Council, Guardian Angel Center, Veteran Memorial and Girl Scouts of Western PA.
SMASD is one of the largest contributors when it comes to payroll deduction donations to the SMAUW, Dippold said. The goal of the presentation is to gain support of the school board, approach employees who already donate and hopefully get new people to donate, too.
“This is a way to contribute to a lot of different organizations in the community,” Dippold said. “It’s a one-stop shop.”
A common misconception with the SMAUW, Dippold said, is that money donated ends up outside of St. Marys. To clarify, 87 percent of funds go toward local distributions, two percent to United Way Worldwide and 11 percent toward fundraising expenses.
Out of the $150,000 goal, $3,000 will go to the national United Way, and $16-20,000 goes toward two full-time staff members and fundraising expenses.
The SMAUW campaign typically kicks off in the summer, and wraps up at the end of December.
Each agency that benefits from SMAUW funding is required to come in and present how the money will be utilized, Dippold noted, such as special products and essentials that keep the organization going.
For more information, visit www.smauw.org.