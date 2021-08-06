ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area United Way, an organization dedicated to supporting its families, friends and neighbors, is working to expand its community outreach amid its 2021 campaign.
St. Marys native James “Jim” Ryan, appointed chairman of the Leadership Committee earlier this year, said he believes the organization is currently at the top of its game.
The Leadership Campaign, a component of United Ways worldwide, recognizes donors who make a minimum contribution of $500 in the prior campaign year. Members of the Leadership Committee then reach out to these individuals again for the next campaign. During its 2020 Leadership Campaign, there were 112 individual contributors, raising $71,448, according to a SMAUW press release.
In 2021, SMAUW itself – which has served the community since 1925 – funded 100 percent of all partner requests. The 2021 campaign goal is $160,000, and funds raised this year will be used for distribution to partner agencies in 2022, said Executive Director Jen Dippold.
Ryan commended Dippold’s efforts, whom he calls a “home run” and very community-minded leader for the United Way, noting that everything Dippold and the SMAUW have done is a great example of the generosity in the St. Marys community.
Of United Way donations, 87 percent go toward local distributions, including supporting families, friends and neighbors within the community, according to the SMAUW website.
“The United Way reaches people who really need the help,” said Ryan.
The agencies the United Way helps fund may not have the ability to raise the funds themselves, which has always motivated Ryan to participate.
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the SMAUW significantly exceeded its fundraising goal of $150,000, ultimately raising $187,000. There were a couple of large donors, including $10,000 and $9,000 contributors, said Ryan and Dippold.
The SMAUW is currently committed to reaching more local agencies in need of assistance, said Ryan, encouraging them to apply.
The SMAUW is an easy organization to be excited about, he noted. It has a positive relationship with local companies, and is grateful for their contributions, even throughout major industrial changes.
Ryan, who is now retired, said he feels the need to support the community that supported his company –Windfall Products of St. Marys –for so many years.
The SMAUW’s board is made up of community professionals wanting to give back to the place that supports them, including representatives from local plants and businesses, St. Marys Pharmacy, St. Marys Area School District, Penn Highlands Elk, St. Boniface Parish and retired business owners and employees.
For more information, visit www.smauw.org or call 814-781-6000.