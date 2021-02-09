ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area United Way again surpassed its annual campaign goal for the 2020-2021 year.
Director Jen Dippold said the organization’s goal was $150,000, and $187,106 was raised for the 2020 campaign.
Now, funds raised in 2021 are for the 2022 distribution, said Dippold, and the goal is $160,000.
For 2020, the SMAUW funded every agency that applied, including:
- Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services
- Bucktail Council – Boy Scouts
- Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys
- CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse)
- Catholic Charities Counseling
- City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation
- Dickinson Center
- Guardian Angel Center
- St. Marys Public Library
- Veterans Eternal Flame on The Diamond
People were “very generous” throughout this campaign, said Dippold.
Like other organizations, COVID-19 has impacted the United Way, since board members were unable to meet with people in person as usual for the payroll program. St. Marys Area School District is one of the largest contributors when it comes to payroll deduction donations to the SMAUW.
The SMAUW board of directors, including representatives from local corporations, teachers, hospital personnel and others, is composed of people who want to give back to the place where they live and work, said Dippold.
The SMAUW is anticipating a greater need for the 2022 grant cycle, according to its website.
“Most of the organizations the United Way funds do not have revenue-generating services, as they provide services and support to low-income families, or specifically, to children,” it says.
The SMAUW relies on contributions from companies and local individuals.
The ultimate goal is to fundraise in order to give back to local nonprofit organizations. “A Day of Caring” is also where volunteers give their time to give back to nonprofits, Dippold said.
Call 814-781-6000 to contribute, or checks can be mailed to 44 S. St. Marys St., St. Marys, PA 15857. For more information, visit www.smauw.org.