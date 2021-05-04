ST. MARYS — Dwight Hoare, St. Marys Area Water Authority manager of nearly 20 years, has been named a recipient of the “2021 Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence.”
According to Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, these officials have been recognized for their “dedication and commitment to strengthen their communities and better serve their residents,” the news release says. The administration recognized 10 communities, five organizations and eight individuals from across the state as part of the 25th annual awards.
Hoare, a St. Marys native and civil engineer, is a member of the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association, which periodically nominates board members anonymously, he said. He was active with this organization on a regional level around five years ago, and was president for a year.
What drew his interest in the PMAA Legislation Committee, Hoare says, is the opportunity to influence legislation and give input on laws that impact authorities. He refers to it as a “fantastic organization” and one that has provided very valuable experiences.
Hoare’s current job role includes management of 11 employees and operations of the water system that serves the City of St. Marys and Fox Township, with 7,400 connections to homes and businesses. Authority board members are involved in everything from understanding the way the water system works to building and constructing new facilities and the setting of rates.
When it came time for choosing a nominee, the PMAA picked a project Hoare has been a driving force in since 2008 — a statewide study for the reanalysis of rainfall criteria for dam design, involving working with a firm in Colorado.
In 1942, Smethport of McKean County received a world-record amount of rainfall. The storm was so significant, said Hoare, that it drove all of the design of dams in a large area. Using modern tools and new techniques, the reanalysis showed that the storm now has less of an impact.
The SMAWA was formed in the 1960s by local business leaders who recognized the dire need of a reliable water system, Hoare said. The plant on State Street — now named after Thomas J. Gerg — was built in 1970. Gerg was an original member and chairman of the authority for 50 years, as well as a “tremendous” PMAA advocate.
Aside from his profession, Hoare enjoys fly fishing and being with his family. His wife’s name is Marcie, and they have a little girl named Kate.
A government works best when it’s closest to the people, Hoare says. Being a part of a municipal authority keeps its members close to the community, since the users are “part-owners of the water system” and essentially owners of the plant.
As far as current projects go, Hoare says the SMAWA took out a $4.5 million bond that will pay for multiple capital improvements throughout the next few years, including the rehabilitation of water lines and water tanks.
It’s great to be recognized and appreciated by the people he works with on a daily basis, Hoare noted.
“It’s just an honor to receive an award.”