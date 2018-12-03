ST. MARYS — An Elk County business is bringing three seasoned entertainers to St. Marys Area High School next year, hoping to help promote area tourism.
The “Roots & Boots Tour” 2019 will be Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at SMAHS. Tickets went on sale Nov. 9, said Sandy Buerk of St. Marys Auto Body.
SMAB, located on Trout Run Road, has brought nine shows like this to the area, as well as two comedians, Buerk said. This is also the 12th musical act.
As a local business, it’s important to give back to the community and promote tourism in the area, she said.
The Roots and Boots Tour consists of Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye, all country entertainers with many hits under their belts, Buerk said. She, herself, saw them perform and said their chemistry made the show very entertaining.
“It’s so nice to have access to a professionally-produced concert in a local school, to eliminate the need to drive two or three hours for a night of entertainment,” she said. “By bringing the show here, we are bringing the people here, too — lots of people from lots of places.”
In order to pay the band 50 percent for booking and 50 percent the day of the show, Buerk says they have to spread the word about tickets ahead of time.
The show has never been about making a profit, Buerk says, but rather about bringing people into the St. Marys area and giving back to the community. People have traveled from Ohio, New York, Maryland, Texas and all over the state to see shows in the past.
“They come in and eat in our restaurants and stay at our motels,” she said. “Lots of them arrive early enough to tour the local places of interest, and compliment the area when they talk to us at the end of the night. It’s a great night for the local economy.”
SMAB does not profit from any of these shows, Buerk says, covering the costs of things like advertising, security and insurance, out of their own pockets. The small portion of ticket sales they do retain goes to charity.
“That gesture makes the night even more special,” she says. “We’ve donated to Elkland Search and Rescue, the St. Marys Police Department, St. Marys Area School District, and this year we’re making a donation toward the new amphitheater planned for downtown St. Marys.”
Tickets are available by calling 814-781-1961 or visiting www.stmarysautobody.com or stopping in at the 1021 Trout Run Road office in St. Marys. All seats are $45, plus tax, and in-person tickets purchased are discounted on handling charges.
