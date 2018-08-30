ST. MARYS — A St. Marys Middle School student has used his challenging journey as a way to bring cheer to children facing struggles like his own.
For more than a year, David Smith, 12, has been filling freezers with popsicles at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
When he was in the fifth grade, David saw the school nurse for headaches and unusual bruises. His mother, Danielle, took him to the emergency room to have those checked, never imagining the news they would eventually receive.
After more testing, they found David’s platelet count was so low that he could have bled to death, and he was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he was diagnosed with APML — Acute Promyelocytic leukemia — a rare but treatable form of cancer.
There are only an estimated 20 cases of APML in the U.S. per year, Danielle said.
Very suddenly, David went from being a normal elementary school student who played sports and hung out with his friends, to being a chemotherapy patient in Pittsburgh.
During his treatments, David spent three to five hours a day — Monday through Friday — at the clinic for four weeks, Danielle said. He then had four weeks off. This cycle repeated for four intravenous medication cycles.
David began donating gifts for other children back to the hospital — ones he already had at home or wouldn’t play with, like Lego sets and puzzles, Danielle says.
“He had a basket of stuff we gave back to the floor before we ever left the hospital,” Danielle said. “He said, ‘This way, I can help other kids.’”
The second week of clinic treatment, he discovered an empty freezer, which is where his “popsicles for patients” mission came in to play.
David found the popsicles he was looking for at a dollar store in St. Marys, and decided he would make sure that freezer stayed full for other children like him.
“A popsicle is just nice if you’re not feeling good,” Danielle said. “It’s something simple, but can make so many kids happy.”
They bought 15 boxes of popsicles for other children on the floor, Danielle said. She recalls riding up the elevator to the 9C clinic at the hospital with a little girl who was headed to the same place.
“She said ‘I love popsicles,’ and her face just lit up,” Danielle said. “At that moment, I looked at David and said, ‘That makes it all worth it, doesn’t it?’”
After that, they took 6-10 boxes of the frozen, fruity treats to the hospital at the beginning of the four-week cycles.
“After being home, we would see friends or family around town or at the ball park, and they would ask about him and the popsicles would come up,” she said. “The next thing I knew, people were dropping popsicles off to help David.”
The employees of Domtar, Johnsonburg Mill, where Danielle works, also donated popsicles and funds. This was matched by Elk County Foods, and pretty soon, monetary and popsicle donations were flooding in from friends, community members, sports teams and more. Around $1,000 was raised to provide patients with popsicles.
David has been in remission since June of 2017, but continued his chemo regimen until September, Danielle said. He returns monthly for checkups, and has a bone-marrow biopsy done every third month.
They continue to fill the freezer with popsicles whenever they can, Danielle said.
“He’s always been one to jump in and help — it’s just in his nature,” she said. “It’s natural for him to want to pay it forward.”
At such a young age, David always found the positive in any bad situation, Danielle said, and they have taught him to find “the good” in every day.
“David’s always had a big heart, and he’s always been generous,” she said. “When other kids can’t always have the same things you have, you can share and help out.”
David also has his own Facebook page, “Dab4David,” which documents his journey.
