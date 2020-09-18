ST. MARYS — Two St. Marys brothers honored Sept. 11, 2001 first responders in a special way on the day’s 19th anniversary last week.
Evan Smith, who is commonwealth employee, and his brother, Dylan, who is an electrician, climbed 110 flights of stairs on the stair climber machines at Anytime Fitness in St. Marys on Sept. 11 of this year.
Evan Smith, who served in the U.S. Army as an infantryman from Jan. 2013-Aug. 2019, said he had been thinking of a way to honor 9/11 first responders during his workout.
“I was thinking about doing nine reps of one exercise, and then maybe 11 of a completely different exercise,” he said.
He then saw that an Anytime Fitness trainer had posted a challenge on Facebook, Smith said.
“I tried to make it a little tougher by carrying 40 pounds on my back, but unfortunately, only made it through a portion of it,” he said. “Climbing the stairs was a cool way for us to honor the men and women of the first responders of 9/11.”
Smith said he and his brother have been going to Anytime Fitness almost every week since it opened about a year ago, except during the COVID-19 shutdown.
“I would recommend that anyone who is interested in living a healthier life to check it out,” he said. “The staff there is great, and they help a lot of people reach their goals.”
It was meaningful for the brothers to show support for those who risked their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, Smith said.
“We love our country, and we are thankful for the first responders of 9/11 and present day,” he said. “It was a great way to show appreciation, and embrace some thing difficult to honor the ones who had to do it in a building collapsing on them.”