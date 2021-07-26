ST. MARYS — St. Marys natives and brothers Andy and Matt Floravit recently returned to their hometown to serve up some fire-smoked pizzas for a great cause.
July 16-18, “Flo Bros Fire Smoked Pizza” was parked at Burke’s Ace Home Center on the Million Dollar Highway in St. Marys, with partial proceeds benefiting Relay For Life of Elk County.
Matt Floravit said he moved to State College in 2002, where he started working in pizza shops. Becoming the general manager of Canyon Pizza in State College in 2006, Matt said he then purchased the business in 2019. Andy moved there, too, to help out at the pizza shop, and just moved back to St. Marys this year.
“Flo Bros Fire Smoked Pizza” was born in March 2020 when COVID-19 shut down many restaurants and kitchens, said Matt. He had been toying with the idea of “fire smoking” pizza crusts at home, he said, and tried it out at Big Springs Spirits, a distillery in Bellefonte.
“We sold pizzas every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for about three months in spring 2020,” Matt said. “Once restrictions lifted, and Big Springs was able to open their kitchen back up, we threw the pizza oven onto an old trailer I had, and we started booking other venues.”
RFL of Elk County was looking for food vendors for its annual event, said Matt, and many friends from St. Marys were requesting to try their pizza.
Marianne Swartzwelder, an event leader of survivorship of Elk County, was especially excited about having the brothers to St. Marys, he said. When Relay For Life of Elk County’s “Light the Night” event came about in May, though, he was unable to make it, they decided on a stand-alone fundraiser instead.
“I think it was worth the wait, because we sold over 320 pizzas in three days, in the rain for most of it,” said Matt. “We are already in the works for doing another fundraiser, probably next spring.”
Flo Bros Fire Smoked Pizza has traveled as far as Rock Run ATV Park near Patton, Pennsylvania, and has three weddings booked for fall 2021. The truck will also be present at the Downtown Music Bash being held on Depot Street in St. Marys Aug. 6, and they were asked to participate in “A Farmhouse Pickins’ 2021” in Ridgway Aug. 7-8.
“It was a really amazing feeling coming back home and having so much support from all of my friends and family in St. Marys,” said Matt. “I saw people I haven’t talked to in over 20 years.”
It was absolutely a group effort, he noted, with Swartzwelder and RFL volunteers stepping up to help – she even jumped on the line, topped pizzas and threw them in the oven. RFL of Elk County also provided the brothers with a rental tent, instead of their starting canopy, to shield them from the rainy weather.
The Floravit’s parents, Ron and Darlene, also helped a lot, Matt noted.
Visit Flo Bros Fire Smoked Pizza and Relay For Life of Elk County on Facebook.