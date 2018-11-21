ST. MARYS — The City of St. Marys 2019 budget is accompanied by an income tax increase of .2 percent.
The proposal will raise the earned income tax rate in the city from .5 percent to .7 percent. The increase will generate approximately $600,000 in revenue for the municipality.
The St. Marys Area School District levies an additional, separate earned income rate of .5 percent.
The budget includes $7,272,774 in general fund revenues and expenditures.
The street lighting fund balances at $110,302, the fire protection fund at $308,045, the recreation fund at $425,825, the library fund at $126,810, the ambulance fund at $21,870, the fire hydrant fund at $67,433, the debt fund at $652,259, the sewage treatment fund at $3,425,352, the sewer fund at $208,335, the capital projects fund at $500,000, the sewer line replacement fund at $220,128, the Community Development Block Grant fund at $661,884, the capital reserve fund at $1,318,597 and the 2016 capital projects fund at $448,379.
In total, city budgets will fund $15,767,993 in operational activities.
No property tax increase is included, leaving the rate at 18.5362 mills.
A mill is equal to one dollar in taxes levied for every $1,000 in assessed value of a property.
The budget approved by council will now be advertised and available for public review until tentative approval at the December meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.