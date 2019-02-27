ST. MARYS — While the town was founded 177 years ago this year, it’s only been a city for a quarter century.
St. Marys is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its official establishment as a city this year.
“The City of St. Marys was officially established on Jan. 3, 1994,” according to information provided by city Public Relations Officer Hannah Brock. “This year we will celebrate our 25-year anniversary by highlighting 25 great events in the city that represent why St. Marys is a great place to live, work and play.”
While a full list of events has not yet been released, events include:
- A Roots and Boots 2019 Concert sponsored by St. Marys Autobody on March 2;
- the Memorial Day Parade;
- drag races;
- the opening of the downtown park;
- the Aviation Festival;
- the Bavarian Fall Fest.;
- and the Veterans Day event on the Diamond.
“We select events to spotlight to others what great things there are to do here in St. Marys,” according to a city release. “We will coordinate with the event sponsors to promote, showcase and recap their event. The goal is to be a spectator and show everyone the fun there is to be had in the City of St. Marys.”
If you remember another recent anniversary, there’s a reason.
While the community of St. Marys was founded in 1842, it was more than 150 years before it officially became a city in 1994.
A referendum approved in November of 1991 by voters in St. Marys Borough and Benzinger Township approved consolidation of the two municipalities into a single city.
The following year, a government study commission was formed. It was tasked with studying the consolidation and coming up with a home rule charter.
In November of that year, voters approved a referendum passing the proposed charter, which was to take effect in January of 1994.
On Jan. 3, 1994, the new government of the City of St. Marys was officially formed.
“Our intent is to showcase all year long, why we are proud of our city and what it has to offer,” according to Brock.” These 25 events will showcase the diversity of activities in the city and highlight the spirit of our community. We are proud of our history, our traditions and our community pride.”
