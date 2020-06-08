ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce has until June 26 to collect enough funds for its 2020 Independence Day fireworks display.
Due to lack of funding and the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber has had to cancel or postpone some of its planned fundraisers, including the Elk County Women’s Social, Rock the Runway music event and the citywide garage sale. Whether or not the Wing Fling will take place remains undecided at present, Gabler says, since a gathering of that many people may still be prohibited, and the chicken wings would be much more costly.
Since Chamber of Commerces are categorized as 501(c)6 nonprofit organizations, rather than 501(c)3 organizations like churches, Boy Scouts organizations and the United Way, they are ineligible for almost all COVID-19 financial support, said St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Gabler.
“Our budget has been adjusted, and we will wait to see how things pan out,” she said.
The pandemic has put other projects on hold for the chamber, including a five-course gourmet dining experience in the new downtown park and a new business directory, telephone book and city map.
All of these fundraisers contribute to staging the fireworks display, Gabler said. The chamber conducted a survey of whether or not it should continue with the fireworks, and the response was an overwhelming “yes.”
However, by this time last year, the chamber had raised $8,325 for fireworks. So far in 2020, the chamber has raised $2,180 out of its $15,500 goal, Gabler said.
“If we don’t have the necessary funds at that time, the event can’t take place, and all donations will be put aside and used to fund next year’s display,” according to www.stmaryschamber.org.
Those who wish to donate may do so at www.stmaryschamber.org/site/2020-fireworks-fund. St. Marys Nutrition, Brandy Camp Creamery and Tablespoons Cafe and Deli also are all accepting donations at those locations.