ST. MARYS — For about a year now, the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce has been in the process of creating a mural on the side of its South St. Marys Street building.
Executive Director Ann Gabler said the project was kickstarted last fall by a grant the organization received from the Elk County Council on the Arts, Pennsylvania Partner in the Arts Program.
The mural is also featuring a special guest painter — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys, Gabler said, who is working on the train.
Gabler, an artist herself, has been painting here and there when the weather cooperates, she said.
The mural, which reads “ST MARYS” is large block letters, features historical St. Marys landmarks and themes inside of the letters, including the Elk County Crusaders logo, a deer, the original hospital, a boat, The Bell Tower and Decker’s Chapel, a roadside shrine on the Million Dollar Highway and one of the world’s smallest churches.
The mural also displays a beer keg, recognizing the renowned breweries in St. Marys.
Gabler said the mural was a great way to show another form of community support for St. Marys, and the chamber building downtown was the perfect location.
Although much progress has been made on the mural, Gabler says it isn’t officially complete yet.