ST MARYS — Each year, families and children in Elk County gather to watch the annual Fourth of July fireworks display and celebrate the holiday as a community.
The display is slated for Tuesday, July 3, featuring food, music and children’s activities with the fireworks at the Leaning Pines Golf Course at dusk.
The St. Marys Chamber of Commerce’s Fireworks Fund covers this each year, this year aiming to reach $18,000 to cover the cost of the fireworks, insurance, facility usage, entertainment, cleanup and public safety.
St. Marys Area of Chamber of Commerce Managing Director Ann Gabler said they have a long way to go yet before reaching their 2018 fundraising goal.
The Chamber of Commerce is the coordinator of the fireworks fundraising efforts. Every year, local businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to donate any amount they can to support the community tradition.
Several fundraisers take place leading up to the show, including Blizzard Day at the Dairy Queen on South St. Marys Street held on June 26. Fifty cents from each blizzard sold that day benefits the fireworks effort. The St. Marys Town-Wide Yard Sale held last month also benefited the fireworks fund.
This is Gabler’s first year heading the fundraiser, and local businesses and clubs in the area are the main contributors. With the Independence Day fireworks show being just a week away, the Chamber is just shy of reaching $10,000.
“If everybody gave a dollar, we would be good to go,” Gabler said. “The businesses are very, very generous and we appreciate them so much. We need the community at large to be enthusiastic about this.”
Aiming for such a high goal each year is typically an uphill battle, reaching around only 50 percent of funds prior to the show, Gabler said. Next year, she hopes to get the fundraisers started sooner, with efforts beginning in the fall.
It’s important that local people consider giving back to their community, since the fireworks are a favorite childhood memory of many Elk County residents, Gabler said. She remembers watching the fireworks at just 8 years old.
“The fireworks are very traditional,” she said. “I have watched the fireworks my whole life, and I’ve always donated in the cans around town.”
Giving to the cause is easy, since those cans are set out at different St. Marys locations, including Dairy Queen, Shoe Sensation, Quail Hill Soap Co., the St. Marys pharmacy and area banks.
“The fireworks display couldn’t happen without your generous donations,” the Chamber of Commerce said on its website. “We’re counting on you to once again help us reach our goal.”
There will be a hotdog fundraiser Thursday, June 28 at the Chamber office at 11:30 a.m. Gabler said 50/50 raffle tickets are available at the Chamber office, and the winner will be drawn July 3.
For more information, visit www.stmaryschamber.org or call 814-781-3804.
