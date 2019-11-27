ST. MARYS — Rather than throwing them away, St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Pistner Gabler has been the force behind rewiring and revamping downtown Christmas lights.
Several lights and decorations needed tender loving care before going back on the Diamond this year, Gabler says.
Gabler, who became director in 2017, said the lights are made of rebar. She rewired them herself, also stripping and sanding décor, and had the help of SMACOC Secretary Rachel Lampe and friends when it came to repainting.
“If they’re not maintained, they would get thrown away,” she said. “They haven’t been rewired in a really long time.”
Gabler said she started the project last year.
After a few years, lights on the Diamond began to go out, such as one of the angels, Gabler said. So, she began bringing the items to the Chamber and worked on them when she had time.
To replace just one of the reindeer would be around $1,000, Gabler said.
There are six angels on the Diamond, as well as a nativity and Christmas trees, and Santa, a sleigh and reindeer on the Boulevard.
She just didn’t have the heart to throw this holiday décor away, Gabler says, adding they brighten downtown St. Marys during the holiday season.
“This will make them last another 50 years,” she said.