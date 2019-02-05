ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a different sort of game night.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. April 12, the group will hold its annual Elk County Women’s Social at Edgewood Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m.
“We have a women’s social every year,” chamber Managing Director Ann Gabler said. “It is a morph of what used to be secretary’s day. There was a big fancy dinner and the local company owners sponsored it and would be waiters. We like to give the same opportunity for fun and socialization.”
This year according to Gabler, a different kind of event is planned despite a successful event last year. A po-ke-no game night is planned with sterling silver jewelry prizes. The game is a cross between poker and keno. Additionally, a wine pull will be held. Each ticket will be a wine cork with a number on it. Drawings for wine will be held throughout the night.
“Last year, we did a purse bingo that was very successful,” she said. “We though we’d try something different this year with the po-ke-no and jewelry. The wine pull has never been done around here.”
Tickets for the event are $50. The event will provide dinner and beverages but is a BYOB function.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Depot Street park and the chamber’s business endowment fund.
