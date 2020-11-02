ST. MARYS — Light Up Night and Small Business Saturday will still go on in St. Marys this year, but a little bit differently, said St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Gabler.
The coinciding events will be held Nov. 28, without the parade or spectators, due to COVID-19, she said. Josh Salter of the River 98.9 will host a live Facebook broadcast from The Diamond at 5:45 p.m., with lights coming on at 6 p.m., Gabler said.
The main focus this year, Gabler said, is Small Business Saturday and supporting local businesses, when it’s more important now than ever.
“The chamber is focusing on promoting ways to encourage people to shop locally,” she said.
The SMACOC will be asking for local businesses to contribute prizes, which will be offered for Facebook viewers during Light Up Night.
Although the event kicking off the holiday season will be different this year, Gabler encourages people to still tune in, and also see what businesses are offering that day.
Businesses are encouraged to participate in whatever way they are comfortable with, she said.
“The idea is, our town functions well with all of our businesses, industrial or downtown,” Gabler said.