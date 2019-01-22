ST. MARYS — Looking for a quick way to find important numbers? Wondering who that number on the phone belongs to? You may be in luck.
The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is reviving a popular product from nearly 30 years ago: the St. Marys Sesquicentennial Directory.
Published in 1992, the directory included traditional “phone book”-style listings, a reverse directory arranged by phone number and an addressed-based street-by-street listing of phone numbers.
“Everyone that has this book, loves this book,” chamber Managing Director Ann Pistner Gabler said. “Everybody who got one still has it. There’s something to be said for holding a book.”
In an age where many don’t even have landline service, the humble phone book is an increasingly unfamiliar resource, making it harder to find a single source for local numbers.
“We get so many phone calls from people every day because they can’t find the numbers for things,” Gabler said.
She pointed out the directory will have important numbers, such as those for local government, police, the hospital, utilities and other offices printed together in one place for easy access. Using a current phone book to illustrate her point, she showed how difficult such numbers can be to find there, if they’re available at all.
That’s in addition to the information available in the regular phone book, which Gabler said will be included in the directory.
“We’re going to create a database and then just sort them,” she said of the name and number listings.
The chamber also hopes to include cell phone listings.
“We’re going to put out a survey,” she said. “We’ll ask people if they want to be in their with their cell phones. If they don’t want to, that’s their choice. Their is no directory for cell phone numbers. I’ll put mine in their, just as an example. We need a place to find cell phone numbers.”
Advertisements in the directory are currently on sale through the chamber. Revenue generated through advertising will determine whether there will be a cost to purchase the directory and if so, how much it will be.
“If there is, it won’t be horribly expensive,” Gabler said.
The 1992 directory was sold for $5.
Plans for listing include St. Marys, Johnsonburg, Kersey and Ridgway at present.
