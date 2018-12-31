ST. MARYS — The City of St. Marys is addressing what it says is a problem area downtown.
Last week, the city posted the last two metered parking stalls on Chestnut Street heading away from The Diamond as “no parking” areas.
The city cited the width of the street as driving the change.
“This part of Chestnut Street is too narrow for parking to exist and for two-way traffic to pass through safely,” according to information from the city provided by Public Relations Officer Hannah Brock. “It has been brought to both council and the city’s attention that there have been reports of broken mirrors on cars as well as sideswiping incidents.”
A post from the city police department dated Dec. 27 echoes the statement.
“The City of St. Marys Police Department has investigated a number of hit-and-run collisions at and near this location through the years,” the post states.
The department says the restriction is “experimental in order to ascertain its effect on improved traffic flow and safety.” It did not say how long the trial period would last.
“The city will determine at the conclusion of this experimental period if the meters will be removed permanently,” the department post stated.
It’s not the first time the city has shuffled parking on Chestnut Street. According to the city information, spaces have previously been removed for the same reason.
“North Chestnut Street had a similar problem where its road was too narrow to have parked cars on it, and on-street parking was removed from there as well,” the information provided by Brock states. “In order to create uniformity on Chestnut Street and to create a safer environment for both downtown businesses and patrons, the city has decided to remove these parking spaces.”
The city noted that, as a rule, a safe street must be wide enough for two-way traffic.
“Because of this, the end of Chestnut Street close to Mill Street is not able to safely have parked cars on it,” the city information states.
Meanwhile, police warned motorists against ignoring the restriction.
“Vehicles parked in violation of the temporary restriction will be in violation of city parking ordinances,” the department post stated.
