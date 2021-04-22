ST. MARYS — The City of St. Marys continues to make several positive changes and advancements, according to City Manager Lou Radkowksi during Monday evening’s council meeting.
St. Marys has been recognized as one of the stops on the “Tour of Honor,” a motorcycle ride that recognizes veterans around the country.
On Tuesday, April 13, the tour kicked off at the Veterans Memorial on the Diamond for the “presentation of the proclamation.”
Radkowski thanked several agencies for their contributions in this, including the American Legion Post 103, Straub Brewery, the Elk County chapter of the American Legion Riders and St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.
Radkowski also gave some updates on local projects.
The city will host its “Clean Up Day” at Kaulmont Park May 21-22, said Radkowski. Typically, employees are there to help direct traffic and lift heavy items, but residents are reminded there will not be extra help this year.
A fairly large construction project to fix Airport Road will start May 1, Radkowski announced.
The replacement of the Sara Road Bridge will be a major summer project, he added. The proposed concrete box culverts are to replace the existing steel culverts.
The project, an estimated $522,000, will be paid for through the capital improvement fund, and is slated for an 80 percent reimbursement with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Radkowksi said.
Five contractors submitted bids, said Radkowski. The recommended bid for Charles J. Merlo Inc. was $557,000, and council approved.
Council has also been “really busy” working to find a new city manager as well.
“It’s been going very well,” Radkowski said of the interviews. “I sense a decision should be coming in the not so distant future.”
Sewer ratesCouncil members again heard from concerned citizens about the sewer rate increase implemented, including Jerry Sorg and Jim McAllister, who said they are highly disappointed in the amount they have to pay each month.
Mayor Chris Pletcher announced there will be a special workshop at 7 p.m. Monday, May 3, to specifically discuss multi-tenant sewer billing, and welcomed citizens to attend.