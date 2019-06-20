ST. MARYS — The symbolic and beautiful sanctuary of St. Marys Church at 315 Church Street here is the repository of almost 200 years of Elk County Catholic history.
Father Peter Augustine
Father Peter Augustine Pierjok, who will have been with SMC two years in July, is a monk of Saint Vincent Basilica Parish in Latrobe.
Augustine grew up in Nashville, Illinois, and has served at several parishes throughout his life, including St. Vincent de Paul Parish, St. Mary Church in Kickapoo, Illinois, Immaculate Conception Church in Lacon, Illinois and St. Joseph Church in Henry, Illinois, according to www.thesmchurch.com.
Prior to his call to religious life and the priesthood at the age of 35, Augustine worked in sales and marketing for more than 15 years. In 1987, he made vows with the Benedictine community of St. Augustine, Peoria, was ordained a deacon May 23, 1987 and a priest May 28, 1988.
Bishop Lawrence Persico named Augustine the new pastor of SMC July 17, 2017.
History
When the Catholics first arrived in Elk County, they were surrounded by woods, Augustine said. The area was without priests, so they asked the bishops of Pittsburgh and St. Vincent in Latrobe for help. That’s how the benedictine arrived.
Pioneers arrived in a town called Centreville, now Kersey, in 1842, which is when they consider the Catholic faith to have arrived, Augustine said. In Dec. 1853, the first mass was held in the church.
“It was the Catholics’ sweat and energy that built this church today,” he said.
The church, founded to serve German settlers from Bavaria, began to grow with the arrival of family and friends of early settlers, the Irish and early railroads, according to the SMC website.
“Many of the other ethnic backgrounds eventually moved to the area and worshiped in the parish, eventually making it not only Catholic in faith, but Catholic in the acceptance of all enrolled as parishioners,” it says.
In 1850, the first wood-frame church and priests’ residence burned down. Ground for a new church was broken June 7, 1852.
Joseph Gravanni painted a scene of Saint Benedict’s death on the ceiling of the church in 1900, and the second set of stained-glass windows were installed in 1910.
The main altar was designed and built by Benedictine Brother Cosmas Wolf in 1969. William Lambrecht’s large painting in the center of it depicts the Dogma of the Immaculate Conception.
SMC owned and operated a day Catholic school next to the church. The school ceased operation in 2013 when area schools began consolidating, Augustine said. The St. Marys Church Parish Center rooms are now used for offices and religion classes. The building was built around 1952.
Committees and efforts
Augustine said SMC runs faith-formation efforts for all ages, and a youth ministry initiative. Youth work to go to youth rallies, mission trips and conferences.
SMC operates the 60-acre St. Marys Catholic Cemetery on Joseph Road.
The church partners with others to offer a maternity closet to women with small children, Augustine said. It also runs a religious goods gift shop.
“For a number of years, we have provided a young men’s Clatholic association,” Augustine adds.
SMC has several committees, Augustine said. The bereavement committee of volunteers offer a luncheon for people and their families grieving a loss. The St. Hubert’s committee is composed of men who have a passion for the outdoors. The care and concern committee sends “get well” and greeting cards to people in nursing homes, and hosts fundraisers to help homeless people, as well as other things in the community.
The St. Vincent De Paul Society offers aid to those in need of financial assistance, while the alter society hosts fundraisers and provides items used for worship.
The church
The sanctuary very much has a “Wow factor,” Augustine says. It is full of symbolism and history, with every part of it saying something about God.
“The church feels like you’re in a holy place,” Augustine said. “It hasn’t been altered. It has beautiful art inside it — paintings on the ceilings and windows that tell a story. It has the original, ancient high alters.”
SMC’s mass schedule is 5 p.m. vigil on Saturday, 6:30, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. masses on Sundays and 8:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Baptisms are held the second and fourth Sunday of the month, following the 10:30 a.m. mass.
“We understand we are here to worship God, not ourselves,” Augustine said. “As Catholics, we believe when we are participating in mass, it’s what he is doing, and we are celebrating him.
“Our action and engagement in what Christ is doing is our worship.”
For more information, visit www.thesmchurch.com, the Facebook page, or call 814-781-1019.