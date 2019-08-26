ST. MARYS — St. Marys City Council members at their Aug. 19 meeting honored former Councilman Bob Mohr, who died recently.
Mohr’s passing created a vacancy on the council. Members remembered Mohr through a moment of silence and shared favorite memories of him.
Six residents submitted a letter to council, requesting consideration for the empty seat.
“Hopefully we can get a nomination next week, so that we don’t have to prolong the process and defer to the vacancy board,” said Councilman Andrew Mohney.
Gina Vrobel is the only candidate he is aware of, Mohney said, who filled out the Elk County paperwork to be added to the ballot in November.
“Council will only be appointing somebody for the remainder of the year,” he said.
If no one runs on the ballot, council will have to make an appointment in January for the two-year term, Mohney added.
City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson gave a brief update about the city’s portion of the Redevelopment Authority’s downtown stage and park project, which is under way by Kane Lawn and Garden.
Council approved free parking for the Bavarian Fall Fest, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year Sept. 13-15, offering entertainment, food and craft vendors, a basket raffle and more in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
Mohney said the parking was approved simply because the festival brings so many people into the town of St. Marys.