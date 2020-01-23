ST MARYS — St. Marys City Council appointed its deputy mayor and a new member of the St. Marys Airport Authority at Monday evening's meeting, while also recognizing people resigning from area positions.
Councilman Chris Pletcher was appointed deputy mayor, being chosen over Councilman Joe Fleming by one vote.
The motion to appoint Stephen Bagley to the St. Marys Golf Authority was not approved, since Council members agreed there should be more discussion about restructuring the Golf Authority before that action is taken.
Council appointed Jerry Bonfardine to the St. Marys Airport Authority, a move anticipated by the Airport Authority since early January. James Huffman was also reappointed to the St. Marys Public Library Board.
St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski also recognized a number of people who recently resigned from boards and authorities, including Todd “Booka” Hanes, Warren Stewart, Joseph Haines and Lyle Garner, who all served on the St. Marys Redevelopment Authority for five or more years.
Joseph Meyer served on St. Marys Airport Authority for two years, and George Terbovich for 15 years. Dean Hansen spent 23 years on the St. Marys Zoning Hearing Board, and Jodi Foster four years with the Planning Commission. Michael Haines served on Municipal Authority for eight years as well.
Jennifer Asti, who served on the City of St. Marys Board of Health for five years, was recognized with a certificate in front of Council for her service.
Reports
Radkowski said he is excited after talking to people in the community about downtown St. Marys projects, including the Dickinson Center building that will be going in and the downtown amphitheatre and park. He and City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson also toured the LEDVANCE building with other local officials and are looking forward to seeing what the next group does with it.
Pearson announced at the December meeting that St. Marys would be gaining a fitness court. The court itself has been received, and is being stored in the parking garage storage space for now. He also said he will be giving a full downtown park update in February or March, and expects the Depot Street buildings to be demoed in May.